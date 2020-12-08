Two more New Hampshire residents have died due to COVID-19, state health officials announced Monday.
The deaths of the Hillsborough County man and woman, who were both 60 or older, bring the state’s total number of deaths attributed to the viral disease to 566.
Also Monday, the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,045 more positive tests for the novel coronavirus, although as the agency continues to work through a backlog, many of those newly announced positives were from previous days and there remained results yet to be processed.
DHHS listed the latest daily PCR test positivity rate at 6.8 percent. (The state health department does not provide the test positivity rates for antigen testing in its daily updates.)
The 1,045 positives reported Monday included 39 from Cheshire County, 15 from Sullivan County, 176 from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua and 61 for which the county of residence wasn’t yet known.
As of Monday morning, 5,386 COVID-19 cases in New Hampshire were considered current. Of those for which the county of residence had been determined, 190 were from Cheshire County, 56 were from Sullivan County and 794 were from parts of Hillsborough County not including Manchester and Nashua.
So far, about 77 percent of the 25,816 people whose positive test results have been announced by the state have recovered. As of Monday morning, 185 people were in hospitals in New Hampshire for the virus.