New Hampshire health officials have announced two more COVID-19-related deaths, along with 258 more positive tests for the virus.
The Coos County woman and Hillsborough County man whose deaths were reported Monday were both 60 or older.
The 258 positives stretch back to Sunday and include 14 from Cheshire County, six from Sullivan County, 43 from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua and 13 for which the county of residence was still being determined. The state says it continues to work on a backlog of test results.
To date, 71,017 people statewide have tested positive for COVID-19, about 94 percent (66,929 people) of whom have recovered, according to the latest data available from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. About 4 percent (2,953 people) have active infections, whereas the deaths of about 2 percent (1,135 people) have been attributed to COVID-19.
The current cases include 122 in Cheshire County, 60 in Sullivan County, 397 in parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua and 61 for which the county of residence was not yet known.
The current PCR test positivity rate was listed at 5.9 percent. State health officials don’t provide the positivity rate for antigen testing in their daily updates.
As of Monday morning, 125 people were in New Hampshire hospitals for COVID-19.