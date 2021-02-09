New Hampshire health officials Monday announced two more COVID-19-related deaths, along with 121 more positive tests for the virus.
The latest reported deaths involved men who were 60 or older, one from Hillsborough County and one from Rockingham County.
The 121 positives date back to Sunday and include four from Cheshire County, four from Sullivan County, 11 from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua, and 13 for which the county of residence was still being determined. Some test results were still being processed, according to the state, which has faced a backlog since Thanksgiving.
To date, 68,499 people statewide have tested positive for COVID-19, slightly less than 94 percent (64,148 people) of whom have recovered, according to the latest data available from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. Just under 5 percent (3,245 people) have active infections. The deaths of just under 2 percent (1,106 people) have been attributed to COVID-19.
Current cases include 104 in Cheshire County, 119 in Sullivan County, 513 in parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua and 69 for which the county of residence was not yet known.
Keene leads the region in number of identified active cases, with 41, followed by New Ipswich with 28, Peterborough with 19 and Rindge with 18. Most area towns are listed with six active cases or fewer. Bennington, Langdon, Marlow, Richmond, Roxbury and Stoddard are listed as having no identified active cases.
The current PCR test positivity rate was listed at 1.4 percent. State health officials don’t provide the antigen test positivity rate in their daily updates.
As of Monday morning, 179 people were in New Hampshire hospitals for COVID-19.