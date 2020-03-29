In the largest one-day increase of COVID-19 cases, the state health department announced Sunday evening that a third New Hampshire resident has died after testing positive for the novel coronavirus disease.
Cheshire and Sullivan counties each have one new case as well, according to the news release from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services, which brings each county’s total COVID-19 cases to three.
The state’s third coronavirus-related death was a Rockingham County woman over 60 with underlying health issues, the release says. New Hampshire’s previous deaths, announced last week, were both men from Hillsborough County, also over 60 with underlying health conditions.
The department announced 44 new cases Sunday — 25 women and 19 men, all adults — bringing the total of COVID-19 positive test results statewide to 258.
In addition to Cheshire and Sullivan, these new cases live in Rockingham (14), Strafford (5), Merrimack (4), Carroll (2), Grafton (2), and Hillsborough (1) counties, outside of Manchester and Nashua. Within city limits, Manchester and Nashua each tallied another seven cases.
Five were hospitalized for the illness, the release says. The hospitalization rate statewide has hovered around 15 percent.
Meanwhile, Gov. Chris Sununu posted a request on social media Saturday asking long-term, out-of-state visitors who come to New Hampshire for reasons that aren’t work related to quarantine themselves voluntarily “to promote public health.” He joins the governors in the bordering states of Maine and Massachusetts in issuing quarantine requests for visitors.
Sununu clarified that this includes people coming for extended stays at hotels, vacation homes or at the homes of family or friends. The request doesn’t apply to individuals making same-day trips to purchase essential goods and services or to check on a family member or friend, however.
Also on Saturday, Keene Mayor George Hansel said in a video message that the N.H. National Guard might visit the city to look into setting up “flexible space” to increase the local capacity to house people who are sick or shelter the homeless.
In Vermont, the state’s health department is working with the National Guard to set up a COVID-19 testing site at Landmark College in Putney. Due to “aggressive procurement of supplies,” according to a news release, health-care providers can now refer patients with mild to moderate symptoms to be tested. Prior to this, the release notes, testing was prioritized for high-risk patients.
The news release stresses that people need a formal referral to be tested.
Landmark College opened for testing Sunday morning, according to the release, and will operate daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hours moving forward will depend on availability of supplies, the release says.
Vermont had counted 235 positive cases and 12 deaths as of Sunday afternoon.
In other news, all jury trials and grand jury proceedings in New Hampshire superior courts have been suspended through at least May 3, according to an announcement issued Saturday by the Supreme Court of New Hampshire.
The Supreme Court issued three orders late last week — for the Circuit, Superior and Supreme courts — restricting public access to courthouses to reduce risks associated with COVID-19.
The courts have suspended in-person proceedings, except for some scheduled hearings, such as those necessary to protect constitutional rights of criminal defendants.
Circuit courts will continue to hear requests for orders of protection for domestic violence, child-related emergency orders, divorce and parenting cases, and detention and placement of juveniles. Some proceedings may be conducted remotely.
Anyone with questions about court proceedings is asked to call 855-212-1234.
New Hampshire courthouses will be closed to the general public, except to those wishing to file for emergency relief. Clerks’ offices will be closed, so citizens won’t have access to view files or make copies at courthouses.