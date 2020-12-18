State health officials have announced the death of a sixth Cheshire County resident due to COVID-19.
The death of the local man was announced Friday along with the deaths of eight other state residents. They included a Grafton County man, four Hillsborough County women, two Hillsborough County men and a Merrimack County woman. All were 60 or older.
New Hampshire’s total number of COVID-19-related deaths reported to date is now 638, which represents slightly less than 2 percent of the 34,960 people who have tested positive for the virus, according to the state’s latest statistics. A total of 78.5 percent (27,459) have recovered, whereas just shy of 20 percent (6,863) have active infections.
The current cases include 246 from Cheshire County, 54 from Sullivan County and 999 from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua. In 251 of the active cases, the county of residence had yet to be determined.
As of Friday morning, 273 people were in New Hampshire hospitals with COVID-19.
Also Friday, the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services announced 697 more positive tests for COVID-19. That number includes previously unannounced positives stretching back several days. Some test results were still being processed.
Among the 697 were 16 positives from Cheshire County, four from Sullivan County, 76 from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua and 43 for which the county of residence was still being determined.
The latest daily PCR test positivity rate was listed at 4.6 percent. The state health department does not provide positivity rates for antigen testing in its daily updates.