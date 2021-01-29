Additional time slots to get vaccinated against COVID-19 will be added to the Vaccination Administration Management System (VAMS) on Tuesday at 8 a.m., Gov. Chris Sununu announced Friday.
These time slots will be used for people who still need their second dose of the vaccine, according to a news release from the governor's office.
Depending on whether one receives the Pfizer BioNTech or Moderna vaccine, the time frame recommended between doses ranges from 21 to 28 days.
Those looking to schedule or reschedule their second dose can do so at vams.cdc.gov and log in with the same username and password they used to schedule their first, the release says.
“New Hampshire’s rollout of phase 1b has been very successful with over 300,000 individuals registering to receive their vaccine in just one week,” Sununu said in a prepared statement. “We are leaving no stone unturned when it comes to speeding up the process, including opening up additional appointments for individual[s] to receive their second dose.”
Meanwhile, Keene's COVID-19 vaccination site at 110 Krif Road was abuzz with activity Thursday as the region's rollout continued. Phase 1B includes residents 65 and older and those with two or more serious medical conditions. People in this phase or the one prior — including frontline health care workers and first responders — who haven't yet registered for the vaccine can do so at at vaccines.nh.gov or, if they have trouble with the Internet, by calling 2-1-1.