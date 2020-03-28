Another 27 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in New Hampshire Saturday, three requiring hospitalization, according to a news release by the state Department of Health and Human Services.
The positive test results for the novel coronavirus disease brings the state’s total to 214.
The new cases include 17 women, nine men and one boy under 18 years old, the news release says.
Eleven of them live in Rockingham County, the hardest hit in the state, bringing that county’s total cases to 86. Three of Saturday’s new cases live in Manchester, three in Nashua, and four live elsewhere in Hillsborough County. The rest reside in Merrimack (3), Grafton (2), and Strafford (1) counties.
Of the 27 new cases, eight have no identified risk factors, according to the release.
“Community-based transmission continues to increase in the State and has been identified in all of the counties with cases,” the release says.
Three of the new cases were hospitalized, bringing the total hospitalizations statewide to 33, or about 15 percent of New Hampshire’s confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Cheshire County has had two positive cases, both announced previously.