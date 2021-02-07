The state announced 839 more positive tests for COVID-19 this weekend and 14 additional deaths, including two people from Cheshire County.
The two Cheshire County residents were a male younger than 60, and a woman age 60 or older, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
Deaths were also reported this weekend in Belknap, Coos, Hillsborough, Merrimack, Rockingham and Strafford counties. A total of 1,098 people have died in New Hampshire due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, the health department said.
The positive tests announced this weekend date back to Thursday and include 34 from Cheshire County.
There are 3,661 current COVID-19 cases in the state, 122 of them in Cheshire County, and since the pandemic began, 68,379 cases of COVID-19 have diagnosed in New Hampshire, according to the state health department. Ninety-two percent of people have recovered.
The current PCR test positivity rate was listed at 2.5 percent on Saturday and 2.7 percent on Sunday. State health officials don’t provide the antigen (rapid) test positivity rate in their daily updates. The seven-day average positivity rate in Cheshire County, which includes both PCR and antigen tests, is 1.7 percent.
There are currently 186 people hospitalized in New Hampshire for COVID-19.