State health officials Wednesday announced the COVID-related deaths of two more Cheshire County residents, a man and a woman.
Their deaths were among nine more that the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services reported that day, from Belknap, Cheshire, Coos, Grafton, Hillsborough and Merrimack counties. All but one of these patients — a male from Coos County — was 60 or older.
To date, 137,778 people across New Hampshire have tested positive for COVID-19, about 96 percent of whom have recovered, according to the most updated state statistics. As of Wednesday morning, the health department was aware of 4,089 active cases of COVID-19, and 186 people who were in New Hampshire hospitals with the virus.
The deaths of 1,581 Granite Staters have been attributed to COVID-19, 51 of them from Cheshire County, state data show.