State health officials Wednesday announced the COVID-related death of a Cheshire County resident, a male who was 60 or older.
The local death was among the four that the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services reported that day, involving residents of Hillsborough, Merrimack and Rockingham counties. All but one of them — a male from Hillsborough County — were 60 or older.
To date, 142,469 people across New Hampshire have tested positive for COVID-19, about 95 percent of whom have recovered, according to the most updated state statistics.
As of Wednesday morning, the health department was aware of 5,455 active cases of COVID-19 and 244 people who were in New Hampshire hospitals with the virus.
The deaths of 1,617 Granite Staters have been attributed to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, 52 of them from Cheshire County, state data show.