The state health department has announced four deaths related to COVID-19 over the weekend, including a Cheshire County resident.
A man from Cheshire County, two women from Hillsborough County, and a woman from Rockingham County all died from the disease, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. All were age 60 or older.
The man was Cheshire County's 33rd COVID death.
The health department also announced 854 new cases of the virus during the weekend, 440 cases on Saturday and 414 cases on Sunday. There are currently 150 known active cases in Cheshire County, with 26 of those reported over the weekend.
The state's seven-day positivity rate stands at 4.9 percent, while Cheshire County's is lower, at 1.3 percent. The county has the second-lowest seven-day positivity rate in the state, just above Grafton County.
Between March 29 and April 4, the average number of new daily cases announced was 402, a 19 percent increase over the previous seven days, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 85,846 known cases of COVID-19.
There are currently 87 people hospitalized with the virus.
Vaccination rates are continuing to rise in the state. As of Thursday, the most recent data available from the health department, 34 percent of Granite Staters had received their first dose of the vaccine, while 17.2 percent were considered fully vaccinated. Starting last week, anyone 16 or older in the state is eligible for a vaccine, and appointments can be scheduled at vaccines.nh.gov or by calling 211.