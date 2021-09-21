A Cheshire County resident's death was one of four in the state related to COVID-19 that were announced Tuesday by the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
The man was age 60 or older, the health department said. There have now been 44 deaths in Cheshire County and 1,462 total in the state attributed to COVID since the start of the pandemic.
The other deaths reported Tuesday were a woman from Belknap County and a man from Rockingham County, both age 60 or older, and a Merrimack County resident under age 60.
The current active coronavirus cases in New Hampshire now total 3,603, with 256 of those in Cheshire County, according to data from the health department.