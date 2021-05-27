The state announced Wednesday that another Cheshire County resident has died due to COVID-19.
The death was the county’s first reported fatality since early April, and its 34th since the start of the pandemic. The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services described the person who died as a man aged 60 or older.
The state also announced another death Wednesday, that of a Merrimack County man in the same age group. In all, the deaths of 1,346 New Hampshire residents have been attributed to COVID-19.
Deaths from COVID-19 have fallen dramatically since the winter surge. The state has announced 43 coronavirus-related deaths to date in May.
New Hampshire averaged 89 new COVID-19 cases per day for the week ending Tuesday, according to state data, part of a continued downward trend. Hospitals held 49 patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, and there were 416 known active cases statewide.