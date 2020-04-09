A second Cheshire County resident has died due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the state health department announced Thursday, along with the deaths of two other Granite Staters.
All three were men, 60 years or older, and the other two lived in Hillsborough and Merrimack counties.
News of the second confirmed Cheshire County death comes two days after the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services announced the first one, also a man 60 or older.
It is unclear if either of these two local deaths is the case of Bob Hamilton, a 72-year-old Westmoreland resident and retired speech therapist who, according to his family, died Friday due to complications from COVID-19.
New Hampshire now has 21 confirmed deaths related to the pandemic, state officials said Thursday.
To date, the state has tallied 819 positive tests for the contagious viral respiratory disease, an increase of 31 over Wednesday, and 127 of those have required hospitalizations, said Dr. Benjamin Chan, state epidemiologist. A total of 234 people have recovered from COVID-19, or 29 percent.
Fourteen of the state's total positive tests results have been Cheshire County residents, of Chesterfield, Harrisville, Keene, Marlborough, Rindge, Swanzey and Westmoreland. Other area cases have been confirmed in Antrim, Bennington and Greenfield.