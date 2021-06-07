COVID-19
Another Cheshire County resident has died due to COVID-19, the state health department announced Monday. The person was a woman age 60 or older.

The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services announced one other COVID-related death Monday, that of a Hillsborough County woman who was 60 or older.

The death of the Cheshire County woman was the county's 35th COVID-related fatality announced since the pandemic began. The most recent Cheshire County deaths before that were reported on May 26 and in early April.

A total of 1,357 New Hampshire residents are known to have died from COVID-19, according to the state. 

COVID-19 cases in the state have been trending down for weeks. In the latest one-week period, New Hampshire saw an average of 49 new cases per day, according to state data.

