Another Cheshire County resident has died of COVID-19, New Hampshire health officials announced Thursday.
The local man, who was age 60 or older, was one of 11 new deaths announced that day. All but one of those people were also 60 or older, including: one male resident of Belknap County, two men in Carroll County, one female resident of Grafton County, one woman in Hillsborough County, one female resident of Merrimack County and three women in Rockingham County.
One male resident of Hillsborough County who was younger than 60 also died of the viral respiratory illness, the state announced Thursday.
State officials knew of 9,341 active COVID-19 cases as of Thursday morning and reported 384 people with the virus in New Hampshire hospitals. A total of 198,667 people have tested positive since the virus was identified, and the deaths of about 1 percent of them — 1,961 people — have been attributed to it, the state’s latest statistics show.
At least 72 of those deaths involved Cheshire County residents, at least 53 Sullivan County residents and at least 377 residents of parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua.