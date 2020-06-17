The deaths of six more New Hampshire residents have been attributed to COVID-19, state health officials announced Tuesday, along with 27 more confirmed cases of the viral disease.
Two of those newly reported positive tests came from Cheshire County. None came from Sullivan County, and three came from Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua.
All of the six people who died lived in Hillsborough County — two female residents and four males. All but one of them, a male patient, was at least 60 years old.
To date, 5,364 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in New Hampshire; of those, 4,067 people have recovered. A total of 326 deaths and 521 hospitalizations have been attributed to the disease.
As of Tuesday morning, current cases were listed locally in Antrim, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Hillsboro, Hinsdale, Jaffrey, Keene, New Ipswich, Peterborough, Rindge and Winchester. Peterborough was listed with six current cases, whereas those other communities were each listed with one to four.