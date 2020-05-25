The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services today announced 50 new positive tests for COVID-19, bringing the cumulative total of confirmed cases in the state to 4,197.
Six of the newly announced cases are under age 18, and four of the new cases have no identified risk factors.
The state currently has 1,553 active cases of COVID-19. Some 2,434 have recovered from the disease, according to the state.
One additional coronavirus-related death was also announced today: a female resident of Hillsborough County who was at least 60 years old. The total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in New Hampshire is 210.
Hillsborough County, including the cities of Manchester and Nashua, continues to be the hardest hit county in the state with 2,132 confirmed cases.
Cheshire County picked up another two cases since Sunday's reporting. The total number of known COVID-19 cases in Cheshire now stands at 54, according to state figures.
Besides the two in Cheshire County, 16 of the new cases announced today live in Hillsborough County outside of Manchester and Nashua. Another 18 live in Manchester and three in Nashua.
Seven live in Rockingham County, three in Strafford County and one in Merrimack County.
Of the new cases, 56 percent are female and 44 percent are male, according to state health officials.
Community-based transmission continues to occur in all counties, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services. Some 63,000 people in the state have been tested for the novel coronavirus.