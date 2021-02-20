The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services today announced 396 new positive test results for COVID-19 for the day before, including 10 in Cheshire County.
Sixty-three of the newly identified cases are among individuals under age 18. Several cases remain under investigation, according to the state, but of what is known so far, they are evenly split between males and females.
As of Friday, there were 3,081 current diagnosed cases of COVID-19 in New Hampshire, according to DHHS.
The state also reported the death of another Granite Stater: a Grafton County man, at least 60 years old. This brings the state's COVID-19 death toll to 1,153.
As of yesterday, 109 individuals in the state were hospitalized for COVID-19.
Besides Cheshire County, the new positive tests from Feb. 19 include six from Sullivan County and 38 from Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua. Those cities had 41 and 25 new cases, respectively.
An average of about 8,700 tests for COVID-19 are being administered daily, according to the state. The seven-day positivity rate for those tests – both PCR and antigen – is 4.3 percent.
Cheshire County had 135 active cases as of Friday, according to DHHS. Sullivan County had 72, and Hillsborough, outside of Manchester and Nashua, had 395. Manchester had 276 active cases, while Nashua had 208.
Keene leads the region in number of active cases, with 43, followed by Rindge, with 34. Other towns with case numbers in the double digits include Jaffrey with 14 and New Ipswich with 13.
Peterborough had nine active cases as of Friday. Hillsborough had eight; Swanzey, seven; Charlestown, Walpole and Winchester, six each; and Chesterfield and Hinsdale, five each.
Alstead, Antrim, Bennington, Dublin, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Marlow, Stoddard, Sullivan, Troy and Westmoreland were listed as having between one and four cases each. (The state doesn't provide specifics when cases number under five in a community.)
Towns listed as having no cases as of Friday include Acworth, Gilsum, Hancock, Harrisville, Langdon, Marlborough, Nelson, Richmond, Roxbury and Surry.
While daily case numbers have been on the decline in recent weeks, health officials say community transmission continues to occur in all parts of the state.
Since the start of the pandemic, 73,161 residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19. About 94 percent of them have recovered.