New Hampshire health officials Wednesday announced two more COVID-19-related deaths, along with 338 more positive tests for the virus.
The latest-reported deaths involved a Hillsborough County man and a Rockingham County woman. Both were 60 or older.
The 338 positives included 18 from Cheshire County, six from Sullivan County, 42 from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua and 22 for which the county of residence had yet to be determined.
Statewide, 74,258 people have tested positive for COVID-19, just under 95 percent (70,318 people) of whom have recovered, according to the latest data available from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. Slightly under 4 percent (2,783 people) have active infections, whereas the deaths of just under 2 percent (1,157 people) have been attributed to COVID-19.
The current cases include 136 in Cheshire County, 56 in Sullivan County, 371 in parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua and 101 for which the county of residence was not yet known.
The current PCR test positivity rate was listed at 2.2 percent. State health officials don’t provide the positivity rate for antigen testing in their daily updates.
As of Wednesday morning, 103 people were in hospitals for COVID-19.