The state Department of Health and Human Services today announced 241 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of current cases in the state to 2,377.
Of the new cases, 13 are in Cheshire County, two in Sullivan County and 33 in Hillsborough County outside the cities of Manchester and Nashua, which have 15 and 23 new cases, respectively.
The state is reporting a 12 percent increase in daily cases during the past week compared to the previous seven-day period.
The state reported no new COVID-19 deaths.
Of the active cases, Cheshire County has 118, Sullivan County has 30, and Hillsborough County, outside of Manchester and Nashua, has 373. Manchester has 215, and Nashua has 168.
Keene leads the region in number of active cases with 36, followed by Swanzey with 21, Marlborough with 14 and Jaffrey with 12. New Ipswich and Rindge are each listed with 11 cases. Hillsborough has eight, Alstead, six, and Peterborough, five.
Most towns in the region are listed as having between one and four identified active cases.
Area towns listed as having no cases include Acworth, Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Greenfield, Hancock, Harrisville, Roxbury, Surry, Troy and Westmoreland.
Nearly 8,000 tests for the coronavirus are being administered a day, on average, according to the state, and the seven-day positivity rate is 3.9 percent.
The state says 72 individuals are currently in New Hampshire hospitals for treatment of COVID-19.
The state has identified more than 80,500 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began more than a year ago. About 96 percent have recovered.