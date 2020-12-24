Two days without a report of any COVID-19 deaths was followed Wednesday with the state’s announcement of 21 more deaths attributed to the viral disease.
All of them involved people 60 or older. They included 10 Hillsborough County residents — four men and six women — four Merrimack County men and one Merrimack County woman, a Rockingham County man, three Rockingham County women and two men from Strafford County.
Their deaths bring the state’s total number attributed to the novel coronavirus to 677.
Those 677 represent just under 2 percent of the 38,512 people statewide who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services’ most recently updated statistics. Slightly less than 82 percent (31,426 people) have recovered, whereas just under 17 percent (6,409) have active infections.
Those current cases include 241 for which the county of residence was still being determined, 196 from Cheshire County, 53 from Sullivan County and 921 from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua.
The latest positive tests to be reported Wednesday — 571 of them — included previously unannounced positives stretching back several days. Some test results were still being processed, according to the state. Among the 571 were 22 positives from Cheshire County, four from Sullivan County and 84 from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua. The county of residence was still being determined in 14 new cases.
Keene leads the region in number of cases at 65, according to state statistics. Other area towns with case numbers in the double digits include Peterborough with 27, Swanzey with 20, Jaffrey with 19, Winchester with 14, Hillsborough with 13, Rindge and New Ipswich each with 12 and Walpole with 10. Hinsdale is listed as having nine active cases, Troy with eight, Antrim and Chesterfield with seven each and Richmond with five.
Area towns listed as having between one and four cases each include Alstead, Charlestown, Dublin, Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Greenfield, Hancock, Harrisville, Langdon, Marlow, Nelson, Stoddard, Surry and Westmoreland.
Acworth, Roxbury and Sullivan are listed as having no active cases of COVID-19.
As of Wednesday morning, 305 people were in New Hampshire hospitals for COVID-19.
The latest daily PCR test positivity rate was listed at 4.6 percent. The state health department does not provide the positivity rate for antigen testing in its daily updates.