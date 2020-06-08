Two more Cheshire County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the county's total number of cases confirmed to date to at least 59.
Because of the way the state health department reports town-by-town results, it's unclear where Cheshire County's newly announced positives came from. But a map of current cases now lists at least once each in Jaffrey and Marlborough, after neither town appeared on the map the day before. (This could also happen if cases where the county of residency was still being determined were later tied to either community, or if additional investigations by health officials altered prior findings.)
Like Jaffrey and Marlborough, the local communities of Antrim, Chesterfield, Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Hillsboro, Hinsdale, Keene, New Ipswich, Rindge, Temple and Winchester were all listed with one to four current cases apiece Monday. Peterborough was listed with eight.
Of the 59 Cheshire County residents to test positive for COVID-19 so far, 10 have been hospitalized and two have died, according to data on the state health department's website.
The county of residence of nine COVID-19 cases in New Hampshire was still being determined Monday morning.
Cheshire County's new positives are part of 37 additional cases announced Monday statewide, bringing New Hampshire's official tally to 5,079. With no additional COVID-19-related deaths reported, that total stands at 286.