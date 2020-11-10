The state health department on Tuesday announced 222 new positive test results for COVID-19, 13 of them in Cheshire County.
There are now 2,197 current diagnosed cases of the novel coronavirus in New Hampshire as cases continue to rise this fall. The health department says community-based transmission is occurring in all 10 counties.
Cheshire County added a record 24 cases in two days last weekend, including a one-day high of 15 on Sunday. Tuesday's total of 13 is the second-highest single-day total to date for the county, which has averaged about 8½ new cases per day over the past week.
Statewide, cases have continued their upward trajectory and are now averaging more than 200 per day.
About half of the active cases in the state are in Hillsborough and Rockingham counties.
The state health department said 174 people tested positive by the PCR test and 48 by the antigen, or rapid, test. The positivity rate for the PCR tests is at 2 percent, which is still low. The rate for antigen tests is not being provided by the health department.
Two new hospitalized cases were reported Tuesday, bringing the total to 64 people currently in the hospital with COVID-19, the state health department said. This could include people from out of state who are hospitalized in New Hampshire, or people who have had to be readmitted to the hospital.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, New Hampshire has had 12,919 known cases of novel coronavirus, with a 6 percent hospitalization rate. Four hundred and eighty-nine people have died from the disease.