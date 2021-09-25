A Cheshire County resident was among three people whose COVID-related deaths the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday. All three of them were younger than 60 and, in addition to the male Cheshire County resident, they included a Strafford County male and a Belknap County female.
As of Friday morning, New Hampshire health officials knew of 3,852 active COVID-19 cases statewide and 147 people who were in hospitals with the virus. A total of 117,454 New Hampshire residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic started, and the deaths of 1,472 of them have been attributed to the virus.
They include 45 residents of Cheshire County.