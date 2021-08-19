With New Hampshire poised to receive an influx of federal money, the state’s largest solar company is encouraging cities and towns to spend it on solar.
Some towns haven’t applied for American Rescue Plan Act funding because of uncertainty about what kinds of projects are eligible. According to ReVision Energy, a B Corporation (a business that aims to balance “purpose and profit”) that operates in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts, solar and other renewable infrastructure projects can qualify. The deadline to apply for funding is Wednesday, and as of last Tuesday, 50 towns had yet to apply for the federal funds.
On top of the federal funding, a webinar hosted by ReVision on Wednesday highlighted local policies that would allow municipalities to expand renewable energy projects. About 90 people attended the virtual session, which was aimed at explaining recent policy changes to town managers, public works directors, and energy efficiency committee members.
Some attendees questioned whether the governor would sign House Bill 315, which raises the cap on net metering from 1 to 5 megawatts for municipalities with renewable generation, like solar, wind, or hydropower.
Dan Weeks, vice president of business development at ReVision Energy, said he was anticipating a signature on the bill, which comes after years of attempts to raise the cap on net metering, “any day now.”
Others asked whether American Rescue Plan funds could be used to cover the cost of interconnection. There wasn’t a clear answer, although presenters pointed to the New Hampshire Municipal Association as an organization that can help towns navigate questions about federal funding.
With net metering, cities and towns can generate their own electricity and get credit for excess energy that goes back to the grid. HB 315 was a bipartisan effort that would lower energy costs for a town and allow for local generation of green energy. Climate scientists have pointed out that fossil fuels aren’t generated in New Hampshire, which means a lot of money that’s spent on fossil fuel ends up leaving the state, so there are both economic and environmental reasons making renewable generation attractive.
Weeks pointed to other policy changes that would increase how much renewable energy is produced in New Hampshire. The Renewable Portfolio Standard — or how much renewable energy the state requires utilities to procure in a year — is much lower in New Hampshire than other neighboring states.