N.H. Attorney General John Formella announced Tuesday that his office is “carefully reviewing” whether a provision of the U.S. Constitution could affect Donald Trump's plans to run in the state’s first-in-the-nation presidential primary next year.
Section three of the 14th Amendment bans those who “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against the United States from holding government office without the approval of two-thirds of the U.S. House and Senate.
“The Secretary of State’s Office has requested the Attorney General’s Office to advise the Secretary of State regarding the meaning of Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution and the provision’s potential applicability to the upcoming presidential election cycle,” the two New Hampshire offices said in a joint news release Tuesday afternoon.
Trump is facing criminal charges in federal and state indictments related to his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, which culminated in the Jan. 6 riot in the U.S. Capitol.
Bryant “Corky” Messner, a Trump-endorsed Republican attorney who lost a U.S. Senate race in 2020, met with N.H. Secretary of State David Scanlan last week and asked about the issue.
Messner said in an Aug. 22 radio interview with NH Today that the impact of the 14th amendment on Trump's candidacy ultimately will require judicial review.
“I think what needs to happen here is that someone needs to take some action legally so this thing can get in front of the U.S. Supreme Court sooner rather than later to interpret this section,” he said.
Some scholars contend that Trump’s attempts to cling to power after losing the 2020 election should lead to a ban on him from holding future office, while other legal experts have come to an opposite conclusion.
N.H. GOP Chairman Chris Ager said in a tweet Tuesday that the party would fight any efforts to remove Trump from the ballot.
“I have confidence in our Secretary of State and our Attorney General to make the right decisions,” he said. “Let voters decide the nominee, not a weaponized federal justice system using tortured logic.”
Cheshire County Republican Committee Chairman Dan LeClair said Tuesday that he hasn’t studied the legal issue, but questioned the 14th Amendment’s applicability to Trump.
“Did Trump participate in an insurrection?” he asked. “He wasn’t at the Capitol, where the riots took place. Trump hasn’t been convicted of anything yet. I would think they’d have to have solid proof he participated. It’s a huge gray area.”
Legal challenges seeking to disqualify Trump from 2024 elections have already been filed in Florida and Michigan.
Trump, who is facing 91 criminal charges in three federal cases and a state case out of Georgia, is the leading Republican candidate for president, according to numerous polls.
A July 18 University of New Hampshire poll showed support for Trump at 37 percent in the state, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis second at 23 percent and seven other candidates in single digits.
