The death of a Cheshire County man was among the 16 COVID-19-related deaths announced over the weekend by the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
The 15 other deaths involved a man and a woman from Belknap County, a Carroll County woman, two Coos County men, three Rockingham County men, a man and a woman from Sullivan County, and four men and one woman from Hillsborough County. All but one — a Coos County man — were at least 60 years old.
DHHS also announced 1,444 new positive test results for COVID-19. The state said it continues to work on a backlog of test results, and several cases remain under investigation.
The seven-day positivity rate is 6.3 percent, according to DHHS, still above the 5 percent threshold considered “too high” by infectious-disease experts. More than 67,500 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state in the last seven days.
Some good news: The average number of cases per day during the past week has fallen about 19 percent from the previous week, according to state statistics. The average number of new cases per day was 608 during the week of Jan. 18 through 24, the state said.
Of the cases reported this weekend, 54 were in Cheshire County, 65 in Sullivan County and 236 in Hillsborough County outside of the cities of Manchester and Nashua, which had 134 and 149 new cases, respectively.
There are now 6,122 diagnosed active cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 284 in Cheshire County. In Sullivan County, there are 207, and in Hillsborough County, outside of the cities of Manchester and Nashua, 1,021.
Keene was listed with 77 active cases as of Sunday. Other area towns listed with case numbers in the double digits include Winchester with 44, Jaffrey with 35, New Ipswich with 30, Hillsborough with 29, Peterborough with 24, Rindge with 22, Charlestown with 20, Hinsdale with 18, Walpole with 15, Antrim and Swanzey with 12 each, and Marlborough with 10.
The only towns in the region listed without cases are Acworth, Harrisville, Langdon and Roxbury.
The COVID-19 death toll in New Hampshire is approaching 1,000. To date, the deaths of 987 residents have been attributed to the virus, including 12 in Cheshire County.
Currently 239 individuals are hospitalized in the state with COVID-19, 18 in Cheshire County.