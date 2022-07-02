After 33 years of operation, the need for teachers and caregivers is greater than it’s ever been at the Montessori Schoolhouse of Cheshire County in Keene.
“As it stands right now, we would not be able to remain open if we do not get help,” said Julianna Dodson, a Montessori parent, board member and Chesterfield resident.
Members of the schoolhouse at 28 Hurricane Road, which serves about 30 families from all over the county and beyond, are trying to get the word out about these needs, in an effort to stay open. The school cares for children from 16 months to 6 years through its nine-month academic programs and summer camp.
Currently, there are eight open staff positions and four board positions, Dodson said, an unprecedented number. She said they’re looking for two lead teachers, four assistant teachers, an administrative director and an office assistant.
Kathy Glimenakis of Keene, a lead teacher in the toddler program, said the school has been experiencing a staffing shortage for about three years, and this was exacerbated in 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic. The school closed its doors for five months and reopened that August, but some teachers didn’t come back, she said. And in the nearly two years since, more have retired or left.
Meanwhile, the pandemic has brought increased responsibilities, she noted. Teachers must disinfect classrooms, wipe surfaces, cover for other teachers who may be ill, and quarantine themselves if they feel under the weather.
Glimenakis, a founding member of the school and teacher for 25 years, said that because of the caregiver shortage, the Montessori Schoolhouse is unable to take on more kids, leaving families in need of child care on a waiting list.
Lisa Scott of Keene, the lead primary teacher, said it’s been difficult realizing that with fewer teachers, they can’t help as many families.
“We’re not able to give what parents need because we don’t have enough bodies available,” she said.
This also leaves less time for her and the assistant primary teachers to prepare the classroom for learning each morning, she added.
“We need all hands on deck,” she said.
Katie Kurowski, co-president of the board of directors, wrote in an email to The Sentinel Friday that the staffing shortage could have dire consequences for the school.
“If we’re not able to retain and hire the staffing we need, we are faced with the decision to permanently close which is a devastating thought for everybody in our community,” Kurowski said.
Because of the added stressors on teachers and rising energy costs, Julianna Dodson, whose daughter, Avonlea, 3, attends the Montessori Schoolhouse, said the school is trying to offer more pay. This, in turn, raises the tuition for parents, making for a challenging cycle.
In the past, the school may have had tuition increases of about 3 percent, but for the 2022-23 year, the school has raised the price by 6 percent, according to Dodson.
Kurowski wrote in her email that the average cost for a five-day program will be about $1,000 per month, about $50 more than the current tuition.
“We know this increase is not easy for families as everything is increasing in cost, but we feel it’s necessary to retain staff and to keep the school successful,” she wrote.
Dodson, the deputy executive director of the Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship and director of Radically Rural — a partnership between the center and The Sentinel — said the child care staffing shortage isn’t unique to the Montessori Schoolhouse.
The sector has lost nearly 120,000 jobs nationally since February 2020, according to a June report from the Center for the Study of Childcare Employment. And last summer, 80 percent of child care providers said they were experiencing staffing shortages, per a survey from the National Association for the Education of Young Children. A majority of respondents cited low wages as the reason why.
The national average hourly wage for child care providers is $13.31 and the average salary is $27,680, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Kurowski said the Montessori Schoolhouse has been in touch with River Valley Community College’s and Keene State’s departments of education to seek out any resources they may have and has also contacted the state child care licensing unit for guidance and financial assistance.
Dodson urged people to review the school’s list of open staff positions to see if they, or someone they know, might be interested. Anyone seeking more information on board positions can contact mshocc.board@gmail.com. She also encouraged anyone with personal ties to Montessori to share their stories to mshocc@gmail.com.
The school will host an open house on July 21 from 5 to 6:30 p.m., with tours of the facility, food, live music and applications for open positions.
Due to the service it provides, Glimenakis said the school has built strong connections with local families.
They include N.H. Rep. Donovan Fenton’s. The vice president of Fenton Family Dealerships in Swanzey, Fenton and his wife, Jackie, have two boys, Harrison, 3, and Cooper, 1. Harrison is enrolled in Montessori’s daycare, but the Keene couple is on a 16-month waitlist for Cooper.
Because of the limited availability of child care, Fenton said his wife had to leave her job as a behavioral-needs teacher at Symonds Elementary School, limiting their income.
“The issue needs to be addressed immediately to help those with children who are impacted by this crisis,” he said.
He said there’s something special about Montessori and its teachers.
“There’s a community there,” he said. “When the teachers are your neighbors or friends, that’s such a cool feeling.”
Kurowski, who moved with her family to Keene from New York in 2019, said in an email that Montessori has been a vital resource to them. She has three daughters — a 6-year-old, Ophelia, and 3-year-old twins, Fiona and Josie — at the school.
“This was our first community we became a part of,” she said. “My older daughter has grown academically and socially, especially within the past year and I contribute it to the wonderful teachers she had.”
