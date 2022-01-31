SWANZEY CENTER — After a public hearing that saw the school board and budget committee agree on all but one warrant article, Monadnock Regional School District voters will be able to weigh in on the budget process at Saturday’s deliberative session.
The district’s budget committee and school board were on the same page in supporting most articles discussed at the Jan. 13 public hearing at Monadnock Regional Middle/High School, including a proposed $33,326,507 operating budget and $33,209,787 default budget, according to budget committee Chairman Adam Hopkins.
The exception was an article concerning a three-year collective bargaining agreement between the school board and the Monadnock District Education Association, which represents teachers, guidance counselors, librarians and nurses.
The agreement calls for a 9.96 percent cumulative wage increase over the next three years, according to Hopkins, though the increases for different employees would vary. The article seeks to raise $384,696 in the 2022-23 fiscal year for wage and benefit increases, staff development and supplies.
The budget committee didn’t have adequate time to review all the information relating to the contract, which contributed to its decision not to support the article, he said.
The budget committee received the original contract Dec. 30 and held a meeting Jan. 5 to be briefed on the agreement, according to Hopkins. But the committee still sought additional details, including wage comparisons with similar districts, context for an increase in sick-day buyout amounts, and how the negotiated raises would affect employees in different wage steps and lanes (which are based on education level and years of experience). Hopkins said those details were emailed to him at 6 p.m. on Jan. 13, an hour before the budget hearing.
“... [J]ust as the school board often chooses to not act on an item in their meetings until they have time to analyze and digest supporting documents- the budget committee also needs time to make informed decisions/recommendations,” Hopkins, of Troy, said in an email.
Other concerns among budget committee members included the amount of annual raises, the cumulative total of the raises, the increased leave-day payout amount, the amount paid when an employee works through a preparation period, and the lack of financial givebacks from the union, Hopkins said.
School board Chairman Scott Peters of Troy was not reachable for comment Sunday.
This article cannot be amended at the deliberative session and will appear on the ballot as it was submitted by the school board with a note that the budget committee does not support the article, Hopkins said. Voters will be able to amend other articles before voting them up or down at the polls March 8.
The deliberative session is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday in the Monadnock Regional Middle/High School Auditorium in Swanzey Center.
Also on the warrant:
* Renovations: Voters will be asked whether to raise $1,193,000 for renovations to Monadnock Regional Middle/High School.
* Trust funds: Voters will be asked whether to discontinue the MRSD Health and Dental Expendable Trust Fund created in 2010. Additionally, voters will decide whether money from the June 30, 2022, unassigned fund balance will be distributed to a variety of district expendable trust funds.