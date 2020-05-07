The N.H. Democratic Party has announced that Stacey Abrams, a former state representative and gubernatorial candidate from Georgia, will kick off the party’s annual convention this weekend.
The convention, which will take place virtually due to the COVID-19 outbreak, will be held Saturday starting at 10 a.m.
Granite State Democrats will gather (online) to vote on the party’s platform, resolutions and nominees for the party’s four electors, who will cast electoral votes if the Democratic presidential candidate wins New Hampshire in November.
Abrams became known nationally when she ran for governor of Georgia in 2018, the first black woman to be the gubernatorial nominee of a major political party. She narrowly lost the race to Republican Brian Kemp.
From 2011 to 2017, she served as minority leader for the Georgia House of Representatives.
Abrams is also the founder of Fair Fight, an advocacy group aimed at ensuring all Americans have a voice in the electoral process.
The convention will feature Facebook Live addresses from Abrams and N.H. Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley and video messages from N.H. Senate President Donna Soucy of Manchester, Speaker of the House Steven Shurtleff of Penacook, U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, and U.S. Reps. Chris Pappas and Annie Kuster.
More information on the convention is available at www.nhdp.org/2020democraticnationalconvention