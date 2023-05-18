On Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon, St. James Episcopal Church in Keene will host its first-annual cereal fest, a food donation drive that will benefit Feeding Tiny Tummies.
"We raised some money for [Feeding Tiny Tummies] at Christmas, and they really, really appreciated it," Rev. Elsa Worth said. "And we asked how else we might be able to help them, and they were telling us that they are always in need of cereal and snacks ... they just go through cereal like water.”
Feeding Tiny Tummies, a Keene nonprofit, works with schools in Cheshire and Sullivan counties to provide meals to children on weekends, school breaks and summers and has grown from providing for 35 families in 2017 to more than 550, according to its website. Jennifer Dassau, Feeding Tiny Tummies' director, said the organization goes through 750 to 1,000 bags of cereal per week, which is why this drive will be especially helpful.
“We’re so excited,” Dassau said. “At the end of the school year, we’ll be able to send a big box of cereal home to all of our kids, or at least most of them.” She added that funding has become more difficult to secure recently, so the nonprofit is incredibly appreciative of St. James' donations.
There's already been a large community response for the cereal drive, according to Worth.
“People have brought by cereal to the church for weeks now, so we already knew we had more than would fill my husband’s pickup truck,” Worth added. To fit all the boxes, the church has rented a U-Haul truck for the occasion.
“It’s sponsored by St. James, but it’s really a community [event],” St. James' co-warden Kathy Frick said, adding that local organizations and businesses such as Mr. G’s Liquidation Center of Keene, Toadstool Bookshop, the Keene Family YMCA and others have promoted it through flyers. “They’ve really helped to support the community missions that we do by inviting the community to help.”
Cereal boxes of all kinds are welcome, and people can also eat snacks and play games when they attend Saturday's drive. After the event, the church will bring the donations over to Feeding Tiny Tummies on Park Avenue.
Worth also hopes the event will demonstrate the positive impacts churches can have on the community.
“People are not really clear on what churches do, and most of the churches that you hear about in the news are in the news because of poor behavior,” she said. “So, you know, what we’re about is loving our neighbor.”
St. James Episcopal Church is at the corner of West and St. James streets in Keene.
