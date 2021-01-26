Cheshire Medical Center is temporarily postponing surgeries, after a sprinkler head break Monday night damaged tools in the operating room's storage area, according to a spokeswoman.
"Our sterile trays and packs and instrumentation located in the OR's central storage room were affected," said spokeswoman Heather Atwell on Tuesday. "We are actively reprocessing and sterilizing everything impacted."
A "significant amount" of patient procedures will be rescheduled due to this, she added, and those affected will be contacted by the Keene hospital.
Some urgent procedures will be diverted to other hospitals, Atwell said, with these being evaluated on a case-by-case basis.
"At this point, we are hoping to have a limited return to service tomorrow afternoon," she said Tuesday. "We are actively assessing this situation."