Our Lady of Mercy Academy at St. Joseph Regional School in Keene is collaborating with AfriCan Educate to hold a spring festival and silent auction June 6 from 1 to 5 p.m. The event will be held on the school grounds at 161 Main St., Keene.
AfriCan Educate is a non-profit organization whose mission is to enable poor and orphaned children in rural Uganda to achieve an education, increasing their chances to lift themselves out of poverty and improve their lives.
The students in 9th and 10th grade at Our Lady of Mercy Academy and some 8th graders at St. Joseph School have been corresponding with students in the education program in Bucundura, Uganda.
The festival will feature games including a dunk tank, food including Ugandan specialties, Ugandan dancing and a silent auction of new and vintage items, including a signed copy of the original Boston Patriots logo as well as a book of sports caricatures by the logo’s designer, Phil Bissel. All proceeds will benefit the St. Charles Lwanga Nursery and Early Primary School in Bucundura, Uganda.
For information on AfriCan Educate, visit http://www.africaneducate.org, email info@africaneducate.org or call 459-9092.