In an evening filled with laughter, music and movement, 16 artists and organizations were honored Wednesday night during the fifth annual Ewing Arts Awards.
Co-sponsored by The Sentinel and Arts Alive!, the annual awards are named for Ruth and James Ewing, the former owners of The Sentinel, who were active in the local arts community for many years.
Jessica Gelter, executive director of Arts Alive!, started off the evening, which was held at Keene State College’s Redfern Arts Center, with some thoughts about the value of the arts. Research Arts Alive! has supported has shown that through nonprofit arts organizations, independent artists and creative businesses, the arts have much to contribute to the local economy, she said.
“From Hinsdale to Hillsboro, Marlow to Macon ... that’s almost $100 million of economic impact. So there it is,” she said. “Arts are an economic engine.”
But the true value of the arts goes beyond dollars and cents, Gelter stressed. She held up her own experience as an example, describing how being involved in local theater has given her a family-like community and inspired thoughtful discussion of important issues.
“How do you measure that human connection that arts can bring to our lives? Arts and culture, they bring us opportunities for expression,” Gelter told the crowd. “They bring us opportunities for empathy, healing, learning and joy, and these are all things we need to flourish, to have quality of life.”
She challenged attendees to “reciprocate” by investing in local arts — just as one might “buy local” when it comes to groceries or other goods, communities can do the same in the arts realm by buying work by area artists and attending live concerts and performances, she said.
And judging by the audience’s reactions to the performances laced throughout the evening’s program, there was little doubt Wednesday that the arts are valued in the Monadnock Region.
Attendees heard musical selections from British chamber musicians Louisa Stonehill and Nicholas Burns, whose organization Ashuelot Concerts was honored in the performing arts category, as well as an ensemble of the Grand Monadnock Youth Choirs, another of this year’s winners.
A bit later in the evening, the stage was filled with sound and color provided by two groups of traditional Morris folk dancers of the Monadnock Folklore Society, one of the finalists for this year’s community engagement award.
With jangling bells strapped to their ankles, the dancers rhythmically stomped around the stage, striking wooden sticks together in time to the soundtrack of an accordion. The troupe’s “fool” even pulled an audience member — Grand Monadnock Youth Choirs Artistic Director Esther Rhodes — on stage to join the fun, with the two mimicking the dancers’ motions with rubber chickens rather than wooden staffs.
It wasn’t the only moment of levity throughout the evening. Another humorous highlight was a performance by double bassist Richard “Dobbs” Hartshorne of Nelson, who was honored with a lifetime achievement award this year. Hartshorne travels around the world with his nonprofit organization, Bach With Verse, to perform classical music in places such as correctional facilities and refugee camps.
Wednesday’s performance showcased one of his original “comedic musical stories,” a piece called "Another Fairy Tale" recounting the unconventional love story of a beaver named Brenda and a tree named Billy. Chuckles echoed through the hall as he shouted and sang the story, mournfully wailing that “Love was hard for Billy and Brenda, but love can conquer all.”
Throughout the ceremony, each winner was honored with a few words from Sentinel President and Chief Operating Officer Terrence L. Williams and a short video produced by The Sentinel’s Cecily Weisburgh and Samantha Hayes. The only surprise award was in the excellence in community engagement category, for which there were two finalists: the Monadnock Folklore Society and the River Gallery School of Art in Brattleboro.
After the Monadnock Folklore Society was announced as the winner, Bruce Myrick, president of the organization’s board, said the award is a reflection of the society’s good work over its nearly 40-year history.
“I think we’re well known in the folk community for what we’ve done, but it’s always difficult to get our capabilities or what we do out to more people,” Myrick said. “We struggle with that with every concert, and this is just a great way to get out to a lot of people, and also, it recognizes the work of people in the past.”
As the awards ceremony came to a close, attendees filed out into the lobby of the Redfern Arts Center, where a temporary gallery of drawings, paintings, sculptures and videos by some of this year’s winners had been erected. Guests milled around the space, munching on hors d’oeuvres and dessert sushi while examining the artwork lining the walls.
For Erin Sweeney, a winner in the three-dimensional arts category, the event was about more than personal recognition.
“The biggest thing is the community it’s created. I have old friends here that have won tonight, which is so exciting,” Sweeney, of Peterborough, said. “But also to watch everybody tonight and [see] how important the arts are.”
Awards
The winners of the fifth annual Ruth and James Ewing Arts Awards are: Yuan Pan, Leigh Niland, Edward Kingsbury III and Jane E. Simpson for two-dimensional arts; Julia Ferrari and Erin Sweeney for three-dimensional arts; Amy Jenkins for interdisciplinary arts; Peter Poanessa for folk and traditional arts; and Ashuelot Concerts and Grand Monadnock Youth Choirs for performing arts.
Recent ConVal Regional High School graduate Jaclyn Clark received the student award, while Richard “Dobbs” Hartshorne and Jean Nelson were honored with lifetime achievement awards.
And, Monadnock Folklore Society received the community engagement honor.
In the presenter of the arts category, given to those who make significant contributions to bringing arts to the community, Deb McWethy and Peterborough Folk Music are the winners.
For stories and videos on all 16 recipients, visit our 2019 Ewing Arts Award page.
This article has been changed to correct that Monadnock Folklore Society conducts most of its events in Nelson.