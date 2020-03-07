Operating budget: $4,518,996, up $235,569, or about 5.5 percent, from the $4,283,427 voters approved last year. This number does not include $559,213 for the water department and $407,892 for the sewer treatment plant, which are both paid for through user fees.
Operating budget comparisons do not represent the change in the amount that would need to be raised by taxes, which is also affected by spending requests in separate warrant articles and year-to-year changes in revenue.Hot topics: Voters will consider a petition article on whether to move from a traditional town meeting form of government to the official ballot, or SB2, form of government. The measure must pass by a supermajority, or three-fifths, vote. This vote, by ballot, will take place during the town meeting and not at the polls.
But voters will decide at the polls whether to allow sports betting, or “sports book retail locations,” at establishments in town through the N.H. Lottery, after a state law passed in 2019 allowing it. The measure needs a simple majority to pass.
Also on the warrant: Whether to approve a four-year, $36,000 lease-to-purchase agreement for a Dodge Durango utility police vehicle and raise money for setup and the first year’s lease payment; $35,000 for crushing gravel at the transfer station to be used for road maintenance; $25,000 for replacing street lights with LED lighting; $10,000, to come from any year-end surplus, for the Main Street Complete Streets Project; and $10,000 for the Hinsdale Historical Society. Also, voters will consider adding money to a number of capital reserve funds, including $100,000 to the Fire Station Building Fund.
Contested races: Matthew Bickford and Edwin O. Smith for a two-year term as moderator
Elections: Tuesday, March 10, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Hinsdale Community Center
Meeting: Saturday, March 14, at 9 a.m., Hinsdale High School gym