MARLOW — In a few weeks, something almost supernatural will take wave — rather than flight — on Village Pond.
A Witches and Wizards Regatta is set for Oct. 12 to raise money for renovations to Jones Hall on Church Street, which houses the library, a theater and a community meeting space. Participants will trade brooms for paddles and wetsuits for witches’ hats as they float on canoes and kayaks through the picturesque pond in downtown Marlow.
According to Jeannie Merwin, who has been organizing the event with fellow Marlow resident Roxanne MacConnell, the regatta was inspired by a photo Merwin saw online of a similar event in Portland, Oregon.
“The picture was so exciting; there were so many witches coming down the river that I thought, ‘Oh, Marlow could do this,’” Merwin said. “And the thing is, all the ones that I looked up, all the different regattas in Oregon and California, have all been for charity.”
The group will launch promptly at noon and stay on the pond for about an hour. To sign up, participants must be 18 years or older and are asked to give a $15 donation toward the rehabilitation project, Merwin said. Those who plan to kayak or canoe should come dressed in their ghoulish gear and must also wear a life jacket.
Jones Hall was built between 1792 and 1800, according to the town website, and was moved from its original plot atop Marlow Hill to its current site on Church Street in 1845. According to Selectman Barry Corriveau, construction on the building is set to begin this week, starting with drainage improvements and updates to the paint and clapboards on the exterior. Then the work will move inside, he said, with extensive renovations to the hall’s basement.
The town library, which is housed in the basement, is temporarily operating out of the Methodist Chapel while work is completed. Construction should be completed sometime in November, Corriveau said.
The project is supported by a combination of grant funding, donations and money approved by town voters, Corriveau said. Executive Administrator Jacqui Fay said in March that renovations to the building are expected to cost $204,500, with half provided by an LCHIP matching grant. Volunteers with Friends of Jones Hall, which is cosponsoring the regatta, has also been raising funds for the renovation.
“It’s just such a joy to live in a little town where you can make a difference,” Merwin said.
In addition to the regatta, the event will feature a costume promenade for children through the center of town, a pie sale, a fireman’s cookout and a Halloween quilt raffle. The parks and recreation department, another co-sponsor of the event, will also host games for the kids, Merwin said.
The regatta is set for Oct. 12 at noon, and those kayaking or canoeing are asked to arrive at 11 a.m. In case of rain, the event will be moved to Oct. 13. A limited number of canoes and kayaks are available to borrow for the event, and those who need to borrow one should indicate so on their registration form.
Forms are available at the Marlow Library and the Marlow Town Office, as well as on the event’s Facebook page. Additional information is online at www.marlownewhampshire.org/friends-of-jones-hall.php.