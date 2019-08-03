Radically Rural, the two-day summit in September offering solutions for problems facing small towns and cities, announced a long list of summit sponsors recently.
The Keene Sentinel and the Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship, partners in Radically Rural, said two local sponsors — C&S Wholesale Grocers and the Kingsbury Fund — are taking lead underwriting roles for the event, joining the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation, a national funder of entrepreneurship and educational causes.
Radically Rural takes place Sept. 19-20 at various venues in downtown Keene. Programming is offered in six areas — entrepreneurship, Main Streets, working lands, arts and culture, renewable energy and community journalism.
Franklin Pierce University, whose journalism students will cover the event for a special publication produced by The Sentinel, is the track sponsor for community journalism. True North Networks and NBT Bank are joining to present the entrepreneurship track; Eversource is the track sponsor for renewable energy and the Putnam Foundation is the track leader for arts and culture. Stevens & Associates, a Brattleboro architectural firm, and its sister company, M&S Development, are co-presenting the Main Street track with Greenwald Realty Associates.
New Hampshire Public Radio, New Hampshire PBS, New Hampshire Business Finance Authority and Keene State College are all major contributors to Radically Rural. The Knight Foundation, a national organization whose mission is to support journalism and the arts, is also a supporter.
“It’s truly humbling that these local, regional and national organizations see the benefits of Radically Rural and are helping us build its impact,” said Terrence L. Williams, president and COO of The Keene Sentinel. “I think in 10 years, if we can continue to be successful, we’ll credit these sponsors and funders with much of our success.”
Radically Rural was born from Hannah Grimes’ annual CONNECT event, a networking evening for local business, government, educational and arts leaders. Three years ago, Hannah Grimes and The Sentinel partnered to promote a dramatically different CONNECT, the first of which focused on local innovation and the second examined new trends for downtowns and Main Streets.
Because of the enthusiasm for CONNECT and the idea exchange that came with it, Mary Ann Kristiansen, executive director for Hannah Grimes, and Williams proposed a summit to more thoroughly explore successful ideas for rural communities.
Last year, programs were offered for Main Streets, entrepreneurship, community journalism, arts and culture and working lands. This year, renewable energy was added. CONNECT2019 will be held at the Mabel Brown Room at Keene State College the first evening of Radically Rural. This year’s theme is “What’s Next?”
“How thrilling to have so much local support for this event and to see the concept catch on nationally,” Kristiansen said. “CONNECT still thrives, and Radically Rural will continue to grow in attendance and importance.”
Radically Rural featured more than 500 registrants from 21 states last year. Already, more than 200 have signed up for this year’s program.
Also, sponsoring Radically Rural this year are: Courtyard Marriott, Savings Bank of Walpole, Monadnock Economic Development Corporation, Mascoma Bank, Prime Roast Coffee Company and Cummings Publication Printers. Also, Arts Alive!, Monadnock Sustainability Network, Cheshire County Conservation District, Monadnock Conservancy, Machina Kitchen & ArtBar and CC&D’s Kitchen Market.
Machina is staging CONNECT2019 again this year with CC&D’s providing the food for the event.
Tickets can be purchased, and more information can be found, including a full list of speakers, at www.radicallyrural.org