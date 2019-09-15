HomeGoods is slated to open in Keene next month, according to a company spokesperson.
Crews installed a sign for the big-box store on a storefront in the Riverside Plaza at 350 Winchester St. last week.
Based in Framingham, Mass., HomeGoods has more than 700 locations across the country, including three in New Hampshire: Bedford, Lebanon and Nashua. The chain’s products encompass kitchenware, bedding, bathroom accessories and other home furnishings.
HomeGoods’ parent company, TJX Cos., also owns T.J. Maxx and Marshalls.
Another national chain, Harbor Freight Tools, is also slated to move into the strip mall. The company successfully applied for a tenant fit-out permit with the city in late August, which allows it to construct inside the space, and got approval for a sign permit earlier this month.
Harbor Freight is a California-based discount tool and equipment retailer with more than 1,000 stores.
Shaw’s supermarket formerly called 350 Winchester St. home and closed in 2013, citing a lack of profitability. The space has sat vacant since then, aside from seasonal occupancy by a pop-up Halloween store, until the Keene Zoning Board of Adjustment approved a request to divide its 66,000 square feet into three spaces last December.
An architect working on the shopping plaza told the Keene Planning Board at its Aug. 26 meeting that Sierra Trading Post is planned as a third tenant, though no permits or applications were on file with the city as of Friday afternoon.
Also owned by TJX, Sierra is based in Cheyenne, Wyo., with about 45 stores in 22 states, including one in Nashua and a store opening in Bedford later this month. The brand specializes in fitness and outdoor apparel and adventure gear.
At that same August meeting, the planning board unanimously approved the developer’s request to subdivide one of the three spaces and add a fourth with 5,500 square feet, noting that there wasn’t a tenant planned for that site yet.