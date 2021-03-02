CHESTERFIELD — A proposed zoning amendment intended to preserve the environment at Spofford Lake is causing a stir, with people on both sides of the issue claiming they want to protect the lake from harmful runoff.
The ordinance, which Chesterfield residents will consider at the polls March 9, would create a "steep slope" zoning district around Spofford Lake that restricts development in the area in an effort to prevent soil erosion.
The Chesterfield Planning Board voted 6–1 last month to back the amendment, which board member John Koopman said has been in the works for three years. Calling the proposal "reasonable," Koopman said it would limit construction projects in the Spofford Lake watershed that cause soil erosion into the lake and help invasive species grow.
"It’s a bowl," he said of the Spofford Lake watershed. "Everything that goes down that hill goes right into the lake."
For land in the new district exceeding a slope of 15 percent — that is, where the altitude changes by six feet for every 40 feet of horizontal distance — the ordinance would prohibit developments other than building a new driveway, expanding an existing structure and some forestry activities. Koopman said more than 100 Granite State communities have already enacted similar measures.
He said the ordinance would reduce runoff containing silt and certain nutrients that, when introduced into the lake, can create conditions favorable to milfoil, an invasive species. The aquatic weed can make swimming difficult and reduce waterfront property values, according to an N.H. Department of Environmental Services fact sheet, which also stated that the plant is very difficult to remove once established. (Milfoil had been found in more than 75 bodies of water in New Hampshire when the DES fact sheet was published in 2019.)
Explaining that the Spofford Lake properties are a large portion of Chesterfield's tax base, Koopman argued that it is the town's "obligation" to protect the natural environment. He also noted the exemptions in the proposed ordinance that allow for development projects that the landowner can demonstrate would limit runoff to the surrounding area.
"It doesn’t stop development," he said. "It manages development for the benefit of the entire community."
But Bob Maibusch, who owns Pine Grove Springs Golf Course on Route 9A in Spofford, near the lake, is among several people fighting the proposal, which he called "eminent domain without compensation" because it restricts the use of private property.
Maibusch said a land use attorney who analyzed the plan told him it would harm the lake by preventing people from developing their property in a way that reduces runoff — a claim that contradicts the ordinance's exemption. He also said the proposal has not been reviewed by a professional engineer. (Koopman explained that town officials consulted DES, the Southwest Regional Planning Commission, state and local lake associations and communities with existing sleep-slope ordinances while drafting the amendment.)
Rejecting multiple residents' claims that he intends to sell the golf course to a real estate developer and opposes the ordinance to allow construction on the site, Maibusch said he "has no intention of selling the golf course as anything but a golf course." He added that he would not be opposed to a "reasonable" steep-slope regulation.
"This is just not ready," he said. "My suggestion would be put it off for a year [and] contact some professionals."
Maibusch said a subdivision of his property, not on the golf course, has been approved for residential development. He explained that the planning board questioned that move, even after a town-selected engineering company said the project would reduce runoff into the lake — an indication, according to Maibusch, that officials would not respect the exemption.
"I think everybody in town should be opposed to this because it restricts property rights and it isn't in the best interest of the lake," he said. "Nobody wants the lake to decline."
That includes Pam Walton, a Chesterfield Conservation Commission member who supports the ordinance. Walton said construction near Spofford Lake, like her own home on Route 63, threaten the natural environment by causing soil erosion that allows invasive weeds like milfoil to grow in the lake.
“I actually don’t think this house should’ve ever been allowed to be developed," she said.
Walton said that while milfoil has not been found in Spofford Lake, it could be introduced easily via residue on the hull of boats coming from other bodies of water. Explaining that the once-rocky lake floor is now covered in weeds, she said real-estate development in the area has accelerated the natural ebb of environmental change.
Koopman said the planning board expected its proposal to garner criticism but argued that it is critical to act now because invasive weeds are costly to remove once in the lake. Adding that he isn't an "alarmist," Koopman said the measure would prevent that issue from arising.
"We’re trying to look out into the future and protect the lake. For every finite body of water, there’s a tipping point. We don’t know where that is. You only know where that is once you’ve hit it — when it’s too late.”
The town held a virtual information session on Town Meeting items, including the ordinance and this year's warrant articles, on Saturday and will have a second session at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Zoom login information is available on the town's website, and residents can also dial into the meeting by telephone at +1 (646) 876-9923.