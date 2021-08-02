SPOFFORD — In 2017, Randall Day heard the words no one hopes for: “You have cancer.”
The Spofford resident was diagnosed with an advanced form of prostate cancer at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene during a routine checkup. Still hopeful, Day, 66, went to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston and entered into a clinical trial.
The trial — coupled with several rounds of chemotherapy and a surgery at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston — was ultimately successful. By May 2018, Day was in remission. He could breathe again.
Until last fall, when he heard those words again. This time, stage-four non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
“It was hard. And I guess, just based on my past experience and my makeup, it just kind of made me mad,” Day said. “But you don’t think about the bad outcome; you think about the outcome that you want to have.”
He went through chemotherapy again, from November to April, and then spent three weeks in the hospital recently undergoing a stem-cell transplant.
“It was successful,” he said. “The last time they checked there was no sign of the cancer in me, and the stem-cell replacement is designed to keep me in remission.”
And now with his health looking up, Day is using his energy to help other cancer patients.
On Oct. 3, he will be participating in the Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk, an annual event that helps raise money for patient care and cancer research at Dana-Farber.
“A short time right before I went to the hospital, I saw one of their newsletters and saw the walk,” Day said. “My second time around with all this, I thought, ‘What a great way to fight back’.”
Since the walk began more than 30 years ago, it has raised more than $150 million, according to a news release on the event. The walk will be held remotely, so participants — who are sponsored by donors — can walk at a location of their choice.
Day said his team, Hike2Heal, has a few members already, made up of family members and friends, with some participants checking in elsewhere, such as his daughter, Julia, in Washington.
The group plans to hike around 10 miles, but he said the exact mileage depends on how his health fares this fall.
Ultimately, Day said the team hopes to raise $5,000 for the cause.
“With what everything Dana-Farber has done for me,” he said, “I think it’s just something that I want to do to help so many other people.”