Keene, NH (03431)

Today

Cloudy this morning. A few showers developing during the afternoon. High 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 34F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.