MANCHESTER — The newest addition to Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT) is ready to begin flights to its second set of destinations in its opening set of cities it has connected to Manchester.
Spirit Airlines begins flights from MHT to Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) in Fort Myers, Fla., and Tampa International Airport (TPA) this week. Both destinations will have flights from Manchester three times a week.
These two routes join daily flights launched earlier this year by Spirit to Fort Lauderdale and Orlando. Spirit has also announced an additional route to Myrtle Beach, S.C., opening on April 20, 2022.
MHT shared the news in June that Spirit would become the first new airline to come to the airport in 17 years.
“It’s exciting to see Spirit expanding to two more Florida destinations from MHT,” said Airport Director Ted Kitchens, A.A.E. “These flights also come just before the busy holiday travel season after a year when many people were unable to visit their loved ones.”
Spirit is also changing the Fort Lauderdale flight from 8:10 a.m. to 6:10 a.m. to allow connecting flights in Fort Lauderdale to cities in Colombia, Mexico, Guatemala, Jamaica and Costa Rica, Dominican Republic and El Salvador.