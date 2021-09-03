In a sure sign of the spooky season's return to Keene, Spirit Halloween is planning to reopen in the Elm City — this year with two pop-up locations.
The national store, which opens retail locations seasonally and operates a website year-round, is set to open at 16 Ash Brook Road on Sept. 16, according to the company's website. Spirit Halloween operated in the same location, which previously housed Party City, last year.
This year, the business also plans to open a second Keene location at 346 Winchester St., next to Sun Tan City in the Riverside Plaza. Company spokeswoman Marisa Uzzolino said this week she couldn't confirm when that location would open, but that customers should check the Spirit Halloween website for updates.
Exact store hours are still being determined, but Uzzolino said Spirit Halloween stores are typically open until 8 p.m., and remain open as late as 10 p.m. as the Oct. 31 holiday approaches. The stores offer a variety of costumes, accessories and decorations.
Spirit Halloween has 1,425 retail locations throughout the U.S. and Canada, Uzzolino said. The company plans to have a total of 15 New Hampshire stores this year, including in Concord, Manchester, Nashua, Hooksett and West Lebanon. The business opened its first Keene location in 2014, according to previous Sentinel reporting.