Partisan and controversial tax-reduction proposals that failed to gain support in the state Senate are back in play after a House committee slipped them into nonpartisan and non-controversial housing bills Wednesday.
This breathes new life into moribund efforts to allow voters to put a ceiling on school-district budgets and to make it harder to overturn town tax caps.
The Republican maneuver in the Municipal and County Government Committee also endangers the two underlying bills that were amended, Rep. Jim Maggiore, D-North Hampton, said in an interview. Both bills are designed to increase affordable housing, a goal that has wide support.
“There was an absolute failure yesterday by the majority of the committee to serve the people of New Hampshire in a way that would be meaningful,” Maggiore said Thursday.
The legislative language on school spending first appeared in House Bill 1393, which the House passed but the Senate defeated Thursday on a voice vote.
“New Hampshire’s public schools are constantly being asked to provide a high-quality education while operating under a patchwork funding system,” Sen. Jay Kahn, D-Keene, said in a statement after the vote, adding schools need more financial stability, not less.
“I am grateful to my Senate colleagues for recognizing the serious flaws in this legislation and rejecting this deliberate attack on our public schools.”
The National Education Association of New Hampshire also applauded the Senate action.
“The way New Hampshire funds public education is already grossly inadequate and inequitable,” the group said in a statement.
“The nonsensical, rigid methodology the bill envisioned takes this educational inequality and amplifies it, disrupting our students’ learning environments and removing the very services and staff that have helped them recover from the uncertainty of the past 18 months."
However, because of the House committee action Wednesday, the proposal criticized by Kahn and the NEA can now be found in another piece of legislation, Senate Bill 400. That bill also still includes its original wording to encourage affordable housing by revising municipal procedures.
Paul Smith, clerk of the House, said amendments having nothing to do with the underlying bill are allowed when the wording in the amendment passed the House in a different form.
In this case, the amendment language appeared in HB 1393, which passed the House on a voice vote March 17.
Sometimes when a bill fails one way, supporters try to get it passed by another method.
“It’s kind of the old game that’s played here,” Smith said.
The school-spending proposal would allow a 60-percent majority of voters to cap a school district’s budget. The cap would be based on a dollar amount per student, so it would increase with higher enrollment and decrease with lower enrollment. The cap could also include adjustments for inflation.
Supporters say it would be a good way to protect taxpayers who have seen increasing school budgets and spending despite declining student enrollment.
Republicans on the House Municipal and County Government Committee on Wednesday also amended Senate Bill 329, which would establish a commission to study barriers to housing development. This bill now contains an amendment requiring a 60-percent majority vote to overturn a town’s tax cap as opposed to the current requirement of a simple majority. (State law already gives voters in every municipality the authority to adopt a tax cap. In cities, this is a limit on annual spending increases that boost the amount raised by taxes. In towns, this is a limit on year-over-year increases in local taxes. About half the cities and town-council towns in New Hampshire have adopted caps of varying amounts, according to the N.H. Municipal Association.)
The wording in the amendment to SB 329 first appeared in House Bill 1194, which passed the House, 183-146, on March 17 before being marked as “inexpedient to legislate” by a vote of the Senate Election Law and Municipal Affairs Committee.
Both of the tax-reduction amendments that passed the House Municipal and County Government Committee on Wednesday were authored by Rep. Tony Piemonte, R-Sandown, who is vice chairman of that panel.
The committee decided on 10-8 votes, with Republicans in favor and Democrats against, to recommend that the full Senate approve SB 329 and SB 400, the two housing bills that now include the amendments intended to lower taxes. These measures will now be scheduled for a vote before the full House.
Piemonte and the committee’s chairman, Rep. Tom Dolan, R-Londonderry, did not return requests for comment.