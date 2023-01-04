SWANZEY — The state is being unreasonable for not lowering the speed limit on about a 1-mile section of Holbrook Avenue that has a blind curve and intersects with the popular Ashuelot Rail Trail, local residents say.
The speed limit increases from 30 mph to 35 mph through this state-controlled portion of shoulderless two-lane road.
Swanzey’s selectmen have asked the state to reduce the speed to conform with the 30 mph limit on adjacent road sections, but the N.H. Department of Transportation refuses.
“Based on our engineering and traffic investigation, we have determined the 35-mph speed limit for the state-maintained portion of Holbrook Avenue is appropriate,” William Lambert, the state traffic engineer and the administrator of the state Bureau of Traffic, said in an Oct. 7 letter to Town Administrator Michael Branley.
A state study, released in late August, looked at site characteristics and the speed of vehicles through the area.
On Dec. 7, selectmen sent an email asking Lambert to reconsider his decision on the speed limit.
"This segment's current posting of 35 miles per hour is inconsistent with the surrounding Town and State road segments, which are posted at 30 miles per hour, and is unsafe within the context of the topography, proximity to the Ashuelot Rail Trail, and curvature of the road," the email said. "The members of the community where this road is located feel that this posting is a danger to both vehicles and other users of the road and rail trail."
Lambert replied a day later that he has no new information to support reconsideration.
He said Tuesday he’s happy to meet with the select board to discuss the department’s traffic study, which he said does not support varying from state statute supporting a 35 mph limit in the area.
He said he was open to discussing the possibility of adding signs to warn motorists of the curve and the trail.
“I don’t see the issue as being as critical as the town does,” Lambert said in a phone interview. “I think it’s always uncomfortable for people when they have to cross a road with a bike and kids,” Lambert said.
“Holbrook Avenue where the rail trail crosses is pretty low volume and relatively low speed even if people are going a little above the 35, so it’s not a difficult place to cross.”
Conflicts between local and state officials over speed limits come up frequently.
“Almost all the time,” Lambert said. “[Wednesday] night I’m going to be meeting with folks in Sunapee and New London to talk about two different sections of Route 11 where they have speed concerns.”
Rail trails have become a more prominent traffic management issue.
“Especially in the last three years since COVID, I think a lot more people have been finding rail trails and using them,” he said. “By definition, rail trails tend to cross roads in more remote areas, so speeds tend to be a little higher than they would be in the village setting.”
Branley said the state response was frustrating.
“It’s a difficult area for pedestrians and to have the speed limit increasing at that point seems like it’s asking for some kind of incident,” he said in a phone interview.
The section of Holbrook Avenue in question is in a rural area between Westport Village Road and Swanzey Lake Road.
Bob Krebs, who lives in that area, said people walk in harm’s way in order to access the trail or follow it across the road. The state should comply with local wishes, he said.
“It’s the will of the people of Swanzey,” Krebs said in a phone interview. “We feel it is unsafe. We’re just asking for some common sense.
“It is self-evident that it is dangerous. The town realizes it and I would hope that the state would work with us on a mutually beneficial scenario. It doesn’t cost the state anything to change the sign from 35 to 30.”
Rep. Jennifer Rhodes, R-Winchester, whose district includes Swanzey, said people in town are up in arms and want to know why the state can’t simply comply with local wishes to reduce the limit.
“If all three selectmen unanimously say, ‘Look, we’ve gone through the process, please just change our speed limit to 30 all the way through there.’
“Why not do it? Why would the state say, ‘No.’?"
