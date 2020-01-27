In committee meetings last week, Keene city councilors considered accessibility, speed limits and a controversial holiday.
Councilors conduct most of their work in committee meetings, where members of the public can offer input and ask questions. The committee’s recommendations then go to the full council for a final vote.
Speed limits in neighborhoods
Councilor Kate M. Bosley and then-Councilor David C. Richards pitched the idea of reevaluating all neighborhood speed limits in September, shortly after the council approved a request from a group of residents to lower the limit on their streets to 25 mph.
All city-owned streets carry a speed limit of 30 mph unless specified otherwise.
Bosley has said that, until now, these changes have been complaint-driven on a case-by-case basis, and she argues the council should take a more holistic approach to make families feel safer in their neighborhoods.
At the municipal services, facilities and infrastructure committee meeting Wednesday, staff offered an outline of how City Manager Elizabeth A. Dragon would proceed with analyzing crash data over the past four years, but councilors rejected that idea.
Instead, they unanimously directed staff to create a map that would identify Keene’s neighborhoods by density, since no such definition or map currently exists. Bosley and other councilors suggested they could then easily point to the map and pick the streets that should have lower speed limits.
Public Works Director Kurt D. Blomquist said he should be able to return to the committee sometime in March.
Renaming Columbus Day
Fifty-five people signed a petition asking the City Council to change the name of the holiday recognized on the second Monday in October to Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Peter Majoy, who sent it to the city, told the finance, organization and personnel committee Thursday night that Christopher Columbus was “an absolute horror show.”
His request comes during a national movement to scrap the explorer’s name and instead celebrate the native people who were victimized by European colonization and are often overlooked, advocates say. At least 10 states recognize some form of Indigenous Peoples’ Day, as have many colleges and more than 100 municipalities and counties, according to an October article by NPR.
Efforts to change the holiday at the state level have stalled in the N.H. Legislature for the past two years.
Committee members were supportive of Majoy, but City Attorney Thomas P. Mullins said New Hampshire municipalities don’t have the authority to declare a name change because holidays are laid out in state law.
Two towns have already made the switch, however. Durham began celebrating Indigenous Peoples’ Day in 2017, and Hopkinton renamed the holiday last October.
The Keene committee recommended drafting a resolution to recognize the holiday, which Mullins noted would be “aspirational” in nature and Dragon said would essentially be a step up from a similar proclamation by former Mayor Kendall W. Lane last year.
Accessibility at city facilities
Councilor Robert C. Williams, a new councilor and member of the municipal services committee, moved forward on an issue for which he advocated during his campaign in the fall.
He presented his colleagues with a graphic indicating several spots at the recreation center that would benefit from curb cuts, the small ramps that allow strollers or wheelchairs to roll up onto a sidewalk. Williams stood outside the rec center on election day, since it was a polling place, and he recalled watching senior citizens struggle to lift their feet high enough to clear the curb in some areas and remembered seeing a man fall.
Aside from the rec center, Williams also hopes to enlists city staff’s help in a review of accessibility at all city facilities, particularly polling locations and bus stops. The polling places and bus stops comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act — noted Parks, Recreation and Facilities Director Andy Bohannon — but staff members still planned to meet with Williams to examine how to potentially make facilities more user-friendly, rather than simply meeting standards and code requirements.
The committee voted unanimously to put the item on more time while staff confers with Williams.