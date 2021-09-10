After 23 years on Eagle Court, Spectrum Internet recently moved its Keene location to West Street.
The new store, at 443 West St., opened Sept. 2, according to company spokeswoman Heidi Vandenbrouck. The location is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.
Customers can order and sample Spectrum services in the store, in addition to making account payments and upgrading or exchanging equipment, a news release from Spectrum says.
The old store, which closed Sept. 1, was “limited” in what it could offer customers in person, Vandenbrouck explained. She said all of its employees relocated to the new space.