Spectrum telephone, cable and Internet service was interrupted for hundreds of thousands of customers in New Hampshire and Maine on Monday, following a pair of breaks in the company's infrastructure, according to a spokeswoman.
Spokeswoman Lara Pritchard said two separate fiber breaks were identified late Monday afternoon that caused outages in the two states. In an email shortly before 8 p.m., Pritchard said services were beginning to be restored.
"These separate breaks have impacted our redundant path, which normally serves as backup, when a break or damage is incurred in a part of [the] network," Pritchard said in an earlier email Monday evening.
In an email shortly after 8 p.m., she said the company had rerouted service to get customers connected again as quickly as possible, but that work was ongoing to fix the breaks in the network.
In New Hampshire, the Connecticut-based company's coverage area includes the local communities of Keene, Richmond, Roxbury, Swanzey and Surry.
Keene officials were among those affected by the outage, which caused the zoning board of adjustment to postpone a hearing that had been scheduled to be held remotely Monday night. Zoning Administrator John Rogers said it will be rescheduled for a later date.
Sentinel staff writer Caleb Symons contributed to this report.
This article has been updated with additional information from Spectrum.