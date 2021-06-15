A local coalition has distributed 1,500 resource bags in recent weeks to child-care providers and other organizations throughout the Monadnock Region, aimed at helping them work with kids whose families have been affected by addiction.
"Our sense is that many helpers often feel like the weight all falls onto their shoulders," Bethann Clauss, executive director of Maps Counseling Services in Keene, which is part of the coalition, said in an email, "and our hope is that by providing a small packet of resources and a little encouragement that they will know that there is help available and shoulders to lean on."
The resource tote bags — which bear the saying "Life becomes lighter when we lift together" — include information on childhood trauma, parental substance misuse, calming and de-escalating strategies, burnout and staff resiliency, according to Clauss.
The bags also include a letter of appreciation to recipients for their efforts throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Clauss said, as well as pens with inspirational quotes and a few pieces of candy to help boost morale.
The resources will help those who work with children dealing with the trauma associated with having parents, guardians or other loved ones with substance-use disorders, according to Clauss.
"When parents are actively using they are unable to attend to children and prioritize their needs, sometimes ... making unsafe decision[s], and at times requiring children to transition into the care of alternative caregivers," she said in an email.
Not only do the bags give child-care providers tools, but Clauss said they also offered the coalition an opportunity to express its gratitude.
"This year, COVID has been horrible for everyone, right? But in the midst of remote learning, hybrid and then back to in-person, we just felt that the teachers were some of the unsung heroes of the pandemic and wanted them to feel valued and appreciated," she said.
The coalition was created in 2019, as part of the two-year Moving Upstream project funded by the U.S. Department of Justice's Office of Victims of Crime and led by the Dartmouth Trauma Interventions Research Center. It is specifically for Cheshire County children up to 8 years old, according to the project’s website.
An official with the trauma center told The Sentinel in October that Cheshire County was chosen for a few reasons.
The project expands on similar work being done in Sullivan and Grafton counties, and Maps has worked with the center before. In addition, he said, Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, like the trauma interventions center, is part of the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health system.
Since the Moving Upstream project began, several initiatives have been put into place locally, such as a therapeutic program at Maps for grandparents raising their grandchildren, as may be the case when a parent has a substance-use disorder.
The project provides training for community leaders on the impacts of childhood trauma and also launched a coalition of community agencies to assess the needs of families affected by the opioid crisis.
Since June 1, the Moving Upstream coalition has distributed the resource bags to all public and private schools in the Monadnock Region that wanted them, as well as to preschools, day-care facilities, church communities and Keene's branch of the N.H. Division for Children, Youth and Families.
Organizations like Monadnock Family Services, Monadnock Developmental Services and Keene Housing also received bags.
The bags were given to anyone working in those settings, from administrators to custodians.
"We tried to get them into the hands of whoever we could," Clauss said.