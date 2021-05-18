Southwestern Community Services, a social-services agency that covers Cheshire and Sullivan counties, announced Monday that Beth Daniels, the agency’s chief operating officer, has been named its new CEO.
Daniels, a Keene resident, will assume that role from retiring CEO John Manning on July 3, SCS said in a news release.
Founded in 1965, SCS is one of the state’s five community action agencies, which manage affordable rental units, offer emergency housing and run social welfare programs for Granite Staters with low incomes. The agencies have also helped administer federally funded rent relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Daniels has worked with SCS for more than two decades, having started as a case manager in the agency’s Welfare-to-Work job-training program, according to Monday’s news release. In addition to workforce development, her work has involved SCS’ homelessness services and utilities assistance program.
“SCS will remain a steady provider of crucial services to our communities, while also being adaptive and responsive to emergent needs as we move into the future,” Daniels said in the release.
Manning, 67, will have worked at SCS for 31 years, including the last seven as CEO, when he retires this summer. He said the agency has seen “a lot of growth [and] a lot of exciting times” in that span, adding that he wishes it had been able to help more people become financially stable. Manning expressed optimism that Daniels will continue SCS’ commitment to that goal, however.
“I certainly felt she was the best candidate,” he said. “She knows our place, she knows our identity.”
Manning, who also serves as Marlborough’s fire chief, said he hopes to step down from that role by the end of the year, too, so that he and his wife, Phylis, can visit their children and grandchildren in California and Toronto — though the couple plans to stay in Marlborough.
“It’s not like we’re moving to Florida,” he said.